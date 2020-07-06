Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Through the looking glass: This ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

Through the looking glass: This ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping

An augmented reality (AR) mirror takes a photograph of the customer’s face and analyses it, recommending products based on skin texture, and addressing any blemishes, wrinkles or dark circles.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:17 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Saumya Sharma, Seoul

In addition to social distancing, South Korean government guidelines recommend shoppers try out cosmetics on the backs of their hands, not on their faces. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

An augmented reality (AR) mirror at the new Seoul flagship boutique of cosmetics powerhouse Amorepacific makes easy work of seeing if that scarlet shade of lipstick or long-lash mascara suits you - even if you’re wearing a face mask.

The mirror takes a photograph of the customer’s face and analyses it, recommending products based on skin texture, and addressing any blemishes, wrinkles or dark circles. Customers can then see a computer-generated image of what they would look like wearing a wide range of foundations, blush, eye products and lipsticks.

“Due to the coronavirus, it felt uncomfortable to test cosmetics after someone had used them,” said shopper Cho Yu-lim, 24, as she peered into the full-length mirror, which has “Find Your Makeup Look” written on it. “This is very convenient as I can see the actual colour on my face without even touching my face.”

In addition to social distancing, South Korean government guidelines recommend shoppers try out cosmetics on the backs of their hands, not on their faces.



“It was frustrating as I couldn’t try cosmetics on my face … but it was fun to find the product that suits me best through this AR device,” said 20-year-old student Song Da-hye after hours of testing products on her hands at other stores.

South Korea has been praised how it has handled Covid-19, but Asia’s fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in the capital.

To minimise human contact and limit the risk of virus spread, the shop has also put QR codes next to all products on display, so customers can check details with their mobile phones instead of talking to staff.

“It took very little time and I didn’t need to talk to anyone before I made my purchases,” Cho said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

60 cops quarantined in Chhattisgarh after rape accused tests Covid-19 positive
Jul 06, 2020 22:21 IST
Elyments app OTP verification fails, fix still not available
Jul 06, 2020 22:17 IST
This ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping
Jul 06, 2020 22:17 IST
LIT engineer manhandled: Seeking arrests, improvement trust staff goes on strike in parts of Punjab
Jul 06, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.