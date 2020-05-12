Tie-dye becomes quarantine’s most popular DIY trend

Tie-dye is fast becoming one of the biggest lockdown fashion trends. The inability to go out and buy new clothes is paving way for many to come up with ideas of tie-dyeing their clothes. Social media influencers have also jumped on the bandwagon and are sharing tutorials of tie-dyeing their clothes. Every item in the closet – a pair of shocks, shirts, jeans or T-shirts – has got a makeover.

Given its popularity, even celebrities are trying their hands at this trend. Actor Katie Holmes’ cool DIY with daughter Suri Cruise grabbed many eyeballs on social media.

Here’s how you can tie-dye your clothing at home with the help of bleach.

1. Grab a piece of clothing that you want to tie-dye. Pick something in bright and solid colour. Placing your finger at the centre of cloth piece, start spinning till it becomes spiral in shape. Use rubber bands to properly tie it around, to keep it in shape.

2. Place it over a piece of plastic so that you don’t spoil the surface you are going to tie-dye the cloth on.

3. Mix half a glass of water with half a glass of bleach. From the spiral formation of your cloth piece, choose the section you want to tie-dye. Pour the bleach-water mix, turn the cloth upside down and repeat the process. Let it remain for five minutes.

4. Rinse the cloth in water and your tie-dye piece is ready.