Tips to do a social media Live like a pro

From minimal makeup to the placement of a ring light, experts list tips to follow while doing a live session on social media.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 15:18 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Get the right angle and lighting while doing a social media live (Shutterstock)

Live chats and discussions on social media have grown exponentially during the pandemic. However, going live includes a checklist of right lighting, background, makeup and more. And to ace it like a pro, all one needs is to follow some expert advice. “Ideally, a plain uncluttered background or an aesthetically pleasing one should be used. Avoid putting up a cloth background,” advises Simrun Chopra, transformation coach. She also warns against wearing anything jarring or attention grabbing. “Wear something muted, single colour and solid. If you are opting for prints, go for muted small prints,” adds Chopra.

For actor Dalljiet Kaur, natural light does the magic. “There’s nothing better than natural light. Set up your camera close to a window so that sunlight can fall on your face. If you do a live at night, use a ring light. Make sure the light is not too harsh or close as it can cause headaches,” says Kaur. Also advising the use of minimal makeup, she adds, “Make sure you contour properly and line your lips before you apply a lipshade.” For better voice quality, you may use Bluetooth earphones or a mic.

