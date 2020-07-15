Face masks are now a form of expression

Face masks have become a very integral part of our lives during the pandemic. And what is being noticed now is that apart from being used as a form of protection, they are also becoming a way to express our feelings and put forth our views on pressing issues going around in our society. So what brings this paradigm shift in masks, from being just something functional and protective to becoming a form of revolution?

Designer Saran Kohli, who himself suffers from vitiligo since childhood, came up with the idea of making vitiligo face masks to initiate an open conversation on the condition. “I always wanted to push this topic for a discussion and I took the help of masks, because they are not just a form of protection for us now. They are beyond that and the recent example of the Black Lives Matter masks, which had I Can’t Breathe written on it, states the very fact that fashion masks during these times have become a language or a form of expression for many. My hope is to begin open conversations and educate people about vitiligo via these visual representations,” says the London-based designer.

Fashion designer Suneet Varma also agrees that fashion has a great role to play during these trying times. “Masks are now becoming more about self protection and self expression. Everyone knows that they are at risk, so people are speaking their minds. When you wear a mask with a message or either the gay flag or the political satire, you are voicing your morals and sentiments. I think it is a very good time to say without speaking,” he says.

Designer Rina Dhaka is of the view that a mask is our new face. “ Pride, Black Lives Matter and Vote — these are all messages signifying our times and these masks are just making it more relevant,” she says.