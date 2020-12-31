Trends we do not wish to see in 2021

Sections
Designers discuss trends they got tired of seeing in 2020

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:57 IST

By Manish Mishra, Hindustan Times

Sneakers mania may have been all the rage but style mavens are itching to go back on high heels or edgy footwear. (Photo: Instagram/PhilippPlein)

The year 2020 might have hardly seen any new trend emerge, but there are quite a few existing ones (might we add tired and done to death) which need to be tossed. We got designers to share their least favourite trend picks which they want to see completely or partially disappearing in 2021. Sneakers may have been the most comfortable item of footwear to step out during the Covid months for your grocery shopping, but we’ve reached a saturation point when style scape is itching for some edgy footwear options.

Designer Falguni Peacock shares, “I enjoy wearing sneakers myself as they are super comfortable but honestly, I’m dying to go back on those high heels. Sneakers are exciting and on trend (thanks to a flurry of cool active wear and luxury brands collaborations), but I’d like to see people experiment with off-kilter footwear.” 

Also, a section of style mavens want brides to not blindly ape trends, but cultivate their own individual styles on their wedding day. ”The idea of sticking to trends needs to take a backseat in 2021. Bridal wear is all about being timeless, unique and deeply personal. We would love to see more of that in 2021,” quips Monica Shah of Jade.  

 



Last couple of years have seen an array of brands claiming to be ‘sustainable’, but the truth is that sustainability has become a sordid marketing gimmick. In reality a truly sustainable model needs a lot of investment which hardly rings true for many homegrown labels. ”Fake sustainability needs to disappear! I’m bored of brands screaming sustainability without actually practising it. Everything has become expensive and unattainable under the harp of sustainability. I would really like to see sustainability being made accessible in 2021. Following ethical standards shouldn’t be a luxury cost passed on to the consumer - it should be a norm,” says designer Reby Kumar of Guapa. 

 

Since most of us have spent 2020 in our tracksuits, a section of designers feel that 2021 should be all about going back to the classic tailoring codes and embracing a polished, sophisticated look. Designer Gaurav Khanijo says, “I think we are done with the ubiquitous tracksuit and 2020 saw too much of athleisure pieces. While I get it that with most of us staying at home and not moving around much, tailored pieces make little sense. However, 2021 should be a respite from comfort dressing and fashion brands should collectively return to impeccable tailoring and construction techniques seen at labels like Alexander McQueen.”

