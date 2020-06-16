Victoria Beckham reveals how ‘insecurities’ pushed her to wear uncomfortably tight clothes

The fashion designer said that she no more dresses up to impress others. (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham says with age she has started feeling more confident and that reflects on the way she dresses up.

The 46-year-old designer, who is regarded a fashion icon, said her sense of style has evolved in a positive way since the time she started her career as the member of the popular all-girl pop band, Spice Girls.

“When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed.”

“Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted,” Beckham said in an interview with The Guardian.

The fashion designer said that she no more dresses up to impress others.

“My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress,’‘ she added.

Victoria or Posh Beckham as she is often referred to as, is also known for her great skin. On an appearance on This Morning late last year, Victoria said, “I haven’t always had good skin, I pay a lot of attention to my skin, not just on my skin, eating healthy as well and drinking water, basic things that make a difference! Using a good moisturiser, making sure my skin is hydrated and changing it up as well...”



In 2019, Beckham also spent 1,200 pounds on developing a new moisturiser made from her own blood. The fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to share that she was using the anti-ageing property by Barbara Sturm, a doctor loved by celebrities for her ‘vampire facials’.

The designer believes that the fashion industry has a big responsibility to promote inclusivity and promote a way to grow above colour, class and creed. In an Instagram post she said, “Watching things unfold and learning more about the Black Lives Matter movement, I’ve been truly sickened by how deeply ingrained racism is in our society… “The fashion industry has a huge role to play, and for me, it starts with representation, both within my business and who we work with externally. I’ve always aimed for inclusivity, but we all need to look inwards and be better.”

-- with PTI inputs

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter