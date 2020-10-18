Vidya Balan looks puja-ready, champions festive look on Navratri in red Kanjeevaram silk sarees

Sartorial elegance looks tailor-made for Shakuntala Devi star Vidya Balan, especially in traditional weaves and her latest set of pictures on social media are enough to back our claims. Treating the fashion police to her ethnic look this Navratri, Vidya was seen taking her love for unique handloom pieces a notch higher as she championed the festive style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vidya recently shared a slew of pictures featuring her in six yards of elegance. Donning a red Kanjeevaram silk sari with micro checkered pattern all over and purple and gold borders, Vidya teamed the striking and cheerful attire with a matching red blouse featuring similar purple and gold borders at the sleeves end.

Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a slick chignon, Vidya flaunted a pair of heavy drop pearls earrings with studded emeralds and completed the accessory bit with a huge finger ring. Wearing a dab of red lipstick, Vidya sported dramatic kohled eyes and looked puja ready as she posed for the cameras.

While Vidya has been wearing local designers and handmade labels for quite some time now, especially since the time of Shakuntala Devi movie’s e-promotions, she nevertheless still looked fresh and radiant in this traditional handloom piece gifted to her by Nandini Ganesan.

Vidya captioned the pictures, “Happy Navratri ... Happy #GoddessPower time Thank you Aunty #shardaganesan @nandi_the_bandhi for this gorgeous saree Makeup - @harshjariwala158 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when (sic).”

Earlier, Vidya was seen donning another red kanjeevaram saree accessorized with heavy gold jewellery, gajra and a bindi. She had captioned the pictures, “Happy Navratri ... Happy #GoddessPower time Makeup - @harshjariwala158 Hair - @bhosleshalaka Styled by - @who_wore_what_when (sic).”

Vidya’s wardrobe collection of late has been a mix of sarees and suits which have landed well with lovers of Indian wear. Her flood of pictures on social media platforms, feature her donning unique handloom pieces be it the Kanjeevaram silk sarees or other rich weaves in striking colour combinations that truly stand out.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter