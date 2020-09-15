Sections
Vidya Balan’s demure look in a subtle pink anarkali is an absolute stunner

With all her recent post on social media for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi (2020), Vidya Balan has set the precedent for quarantine fashion from the comfort of her own home.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jahnavi Gupta, HIndustan Time Delhi

Balan voices her support for #VocalforLocal (Instagram @balanvidya)

A question we always find ourselves asking, when it comes to Vidya Balan, is how she sets herself apart in an industry which to a great extent flourishes on creating and playing to stereotypes. Balan on the other hand toes every line she comes across, whether it is through her portrayal of distinctive characters in films like Shakuntala Devi (2020) and Ishqiya (2010) or through her political and social views on feminism and women’s sexuality.

Another aspect of Balan’s personality that highlights her uniqueness is her traditionally charged wardrobe and fashion sense. With all her recent post on social media for the promotions of Shakuntala Devi (2020), Vidya Balan has set the precedent for quarantine fashion from the comfort of her own home. Even after the release of the film on July 31, Vidya has continued the tradition by dressing up to the nine for all the interviews that she is appearing in.  

On Tuesday, the talented actor uploaded another picture of herself in a very intricately subtle Anarkali suit with pale white heels and a potli bag. The company that is credited with styling her, ‘Who Wore What When’, selected the outfit from a clothing company called ‘Ruh’, who are known for their almost gossamer looking materials and monotone designs. ‘Who Wore What When’ have styled Vidya on many occasions and know just how to bring out the best outfits and complement Balan’s fashion sensibilities.

Vidya has been an advocate for sustainable fashion practices for a while now and encourages people to support local designers rather than only opting for name brands. Throughout her promotions, she has voiced her support for the #VocalforLocal movement, as it aligns perfectly with her own views on the matter.



