Vidya Balan shows how to embrace the beautiful romantic fluidity with purple patch chanderi saree

If you are looking to channel your quirky and experimental style while breaking stereotypes with a unique and fuss-free saree, which resonates well with the modern Indian woman that you are, Vidya Balan got you sorted. In her latest flood of pictures on the Internet, the Shakuntala Devi star shows fashionistas how to embrace the beautiful romantic fluidity with a purple patch chanderi saree from Masaba Gupta’s label, House of Masaba.

Taking to her social media handle, Vidya shared a set of pictures that added to her sartorially elegant saree diaries and we can’t help but take fashion notes to nail the hot mess vibe in the six yards of elegance this festive and wedding season. The pictures feature the actor donning purple base Indian wear that featured multicoloured prints.

Teaming it with a round-neck, half-sleeves black blouse, Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle to let the sultry ensemble do the maximum talking. She accessorised her look with a pair of emerald studded earrings and a similar jewelled finger ring.

Wearing a nude lipstick, Vidya opted for smokey eyes makeup and highlighted cheeks. Posing in her beautiful elegant avatar, Vidya captioned the pictures simply with styling credits.

The saree is credited to House of Masaba and originally costs Rs 15,000 on their website. Clearly, not all traditional wear is boring or so Vidya Balan makes us believe with her latest sultry photoshoot.

Vidya Balan’s saree from House of Masaba ( houseofmasaba.com )

The diva has often flaunted her love for the six yards of elegance and can be seen taking her fondness for the traditional wear a notch higher every time with a twist to her glam look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter