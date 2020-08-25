Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / Virtual fashion show in Japan features amputee Paralympic athletes

Virtual fashion show in Japan features amputee Paralympic athletes

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the “Amputee Venus Show” which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:39 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Alfea Jamal, Tokyo

Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, participates in a fashion show dubbed “Amputee Vinus Show” in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. The fashion show was held in conjunction with the opening of the Tokyo Paralympic Games, now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021. (Associated Press)

Paralympic athletes took to the catwalk in Tokyo on Tuesday for the “Amputee Venus Show” which was originally scheduled to be held in conjunction with the opening of the Paralympic Games.

With the Olympics and Paralympics postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fashion show went ahead anyway.

Kaede Maegawa, a Paralympian, from second left, Hitomi Onishi, a Paralympian, and Sayaka Murakami, an athlete, pose for a photo at the end of a fashion show dubbed “Amputee Vinus Show” they participated in Tokyo on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. ( Associated Press )

It featured a dozen models who came down the catwalk wearing the latest fashion and prosthetic legs. Several Paralympic athletes were among the group, including Kaede Maegawa who finished fourth in the long jump in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympics.

The Paralympics are now scheduled to open on Aug. 24, 2021, and will feature about 4,400 athletes. The Olympics are scheduled to open on July 23, 2021, with 11,000 athletes.



(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PAU to hold virtual kisan mela for Rabi season
Aug 25, 2020 22:03 IST
Khade pulls out of swimming camp in Dubai citing ‘personal reasons’
Aug 25, 2020 22:04 IST
Supreme Court begins hearing petitions challenging Central Vista project
Aug 25, 2020 22:04 IST
JMM chief Shibu Soren shifted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for further treatment
Aug 25, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.