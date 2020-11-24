Sections
Visible thongs from the noughties are visible again

This famous trend from the early noughties is back in fashion. Would you go for it?

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:07 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Singer Dua Lipa gives a peekaboo of her G-string as she rocks the visible thong trend.

This year saw the resurgence of a lot of trends from the 90s’ and it also gradually slided into the noughties with trends like velour tracksuits and the curtain hairstyle having a moment in fashion. And now, one of the hottest trends from the early 2000s’ is visibly seen on every fashionista’s social media profile. The visible thongs are visible again and a slew of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner are giving a big thumbs up to this risqué trend. Here’s what fashion experts think of this.

 

“The early noughties were all about low rise pants and denims. And flaunting your underwear strap was kind of a fashion statement. Then came the high waisted pants from the 60s and 70s which people are still rocking. But since fashion is cynical and people get bored of such trends soon, the visible thong trend where you give a peekaboo of your thong strap is surely a break from those usual ways of styling your pants,” says designer Anvita Sharma.

 

Stylist Isha Bhansali opines that the only difference that she finds in the trend from the early noughties is that pants used to be completely low rise. “You ended up revealing more than required and now when these style mavens are trying to flaunt their thongs, you only get to see a hint of it since we haven’t yet gone back to the low rise era.”

