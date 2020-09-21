WATCH Emmys 2020 | Youngest Drama Lead: Zendaya makes history at Emmys in stunning Giorgio Armani gown, Bulgari jewels

Zendaya made history at the 72nd Emmy Awards - that took place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, and was attended virtually by most celebrities this Sunday - by becoming the youngest drama lead actress to win an Emmy at age 24. While accepting the award Zendaya said that her “heart was filled” when she saw her fellow nominees cheering her win. Zendaya was nominated along with Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh. The 24-year-old former child star is the second Black woman to win the award, first won by Viola Davis for her role as Annalise Keating, a criminal defence lawyer and professor, in How to Get Away with Murder in 2015. Zendaya won the award for her role on the show Euphoria where she portrays a teenage drug addict, Rue Bennet, who is trying to sober up and recover from her addictions. Euphoria delves into the tragic drug-fuelled lifestyles of high schoolers, and revolves around sex, trauma and identity crises.

Although the show was taking place virtually, a number of celebrities, including Zendaya, went all out for the virtual event. Zendaya has made quite a reputation for serving some major looks on red carpets over the years, and she slayed this round too.

For her first look, the actor wore a black and purple gown with a plunging neckline from Christopher John Rogers’ Fall Winter 2020 collection. Her slicked-back hair was fastened into a low bun, and she wore Bulgari’s coloured gemstone high jewellery necklace with diamond studs and a mix of diamond and emerald rings. She completed her look with black stilettos by Christian Louboutin that had hearts embellished on them.

When the time came for the main event, Zendaya switched into a Giorgio Armani Prive gown which included a bandeau-style top embellished with crystals and pearls attached to a huge black skirt polka-dotted with white. She sported a faux fringe, lighter hair that was collected at the top of her head in a messy bun. She wore Bulgari jewels to complete her look.

Zendaya was surrounded by her family and friends who screamed, hugged and cried as the she accepted the award, in her virtual acceptance speech she said, “I usually don’t cry. I got through it without letting it take over me. It was a very emotional moment. I still can’t believe it myself. It’s pretty crazy. I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there. I know our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that.”

Zendaya continued, “I definitely felt like this wrapping of love around me as I was sitting here. I’m just trying to take it all in. Just being grateful for the moments that we do have of joy and happiness.”

