Watch: Raveena Tandon uses this homemade beauty hack to keep her skin soft and supple

While many ponder on Raveena Tandon’s age defying secret, the diva herself spills the beans in this video about her go-to beauty product to make the skin soft and supple

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 17:52 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Raveena Tandon’s beauty tip makes us wonder if it’s her age-defying secret (Instagram/officialraveenatandon)

Currently shooting in Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming movie, actor Raveena Tandon keeps updating fans with sneak-peeks of her life on the sets and even intimate family moments. While many ponder on the 46-year-old star’s age defying secret, the diva herself spilled the beans in a video on her go-to beauty product.

With winter chill encroaching, it is more important to pay attention to our skins that are bound to get dry and Raveena suggested a perfect homemade hack to keep it soft and supple. Taking to her Instagram handle, Raveena had shared a video which seems to have surfaced just at the right moment.

The video featured her in a black kurti with net sleeves and floral embroidery on it, teamed with a grey salwar as she casually sat on a flight of stairs and flaunted her luscious wavy tresses. Raveena shared, “The age old natural moisturizers that we call ‘ubtan’, are best for our skin.”

Sharing her secret method, Raveena revealed that whole wheat flour or aata should be mixed with fresh cream and the paste should then be applied on one’s arms, face and neck. “Massage it gently until it dries up and falls off as small rolls. You can also mix a pinch of turmeric powder to the paste to add a nice glow,” Raveena added.



She called it “a moisturising easy homemade pack” and suggested it as “the simplest way to get a glow and feel your skin soft and supple”.

Check out Raveena’s video here:

 

This video was a part of Raveena’s series of beauty videos which she called “Beauty Talkies With Ravz” and we wish we had stumbled upon it earlier.

