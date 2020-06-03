Sections
Home / Fashion and Trends / We ain’t buying, selling s**t: Rihanna’s Fenty brands suspend sales for ‘Blackout Tuesday’

We ain’t buying, selling s**t: Rihanna’s Fenty brands suspend sales for ‘Blackout Tuesday’

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all three of her fashion and beauty companies for the day in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday, and initiative that protests police brutality and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

The Wild Thoughts singer also shared a picture of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to the ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd and police brutality. (Instagram)

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all three of her fashion and beauty companies for the day in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday, and initiative that protests police brutality and supports the Black Lives Matter movement, the 32-year-old singer posted on Twitter Tuesday morning: “We ain’t buying s**t!!! and we ain’t selling s**t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!”

The Wild Thoughts singer also shared a picture of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to the ongoing protests demanding justice for George Floyd and police brutality. All three of the make-up and apparel moguls companies, Fenty, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, have replaced their usual homepage with a message in solidarity with the movement. It reads: “We are not staying silent and we are not standing by. The fight against racial inequality, injustice, and straight-up racism doesn’t stop with financial donations and words of support. In solidarity with the Black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues across industries we are proud to take part in #BlackoutTuesday. This is not a day off. This is a day to reflect and find ways to make real change. This is a day to #PullUp.”

Also read: Celebrities, organisations and people show solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement. Here’s how to do it right

Rihanna started Fenty with Louis Vuitton’s parent LVMH, making her the first black woman to run a major luxury fashion house. The fashion house shared on it’s Instagram handle, “Fenty as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom! At this very moment, racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative, and resilient.”

The social media posts and website messages direct fans to join the companies in donating to Color Of Change and The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) as well as Black Lives Matter NY, Reclaim the Block and The Bail Project.



(With agency inputs. )

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

AFI confirms Khel Ratna recommendation for Neeraj Chopra
Jun 03, 2020 16:37 IST
MBBS fee hike: GMC doctors, AAP workers stage protest in Amritsar
Jun 03, 2020 16:35 IST
Cyclone Nisarga effect: 15 tree falling, 9 water logging incidents reported in Pune
Jun 03, 2020 16:33 IST
After return from Chennai, Assam man forced by villagers to quarantine in tree house
Jun 03, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.