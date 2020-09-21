Sections
Weaving tradition into every ensemble 

Designer Reynu Taandon wreaks a multisensory assault with her powerful take on the colour red.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:14 IST

By Prerna Gauba Sibbal, Hindustan Times

Reynu Taandon’s models looked straight out of a folklore tale styled in wedding finery, that was dominated with hues of reds.

 

Under the glitz of the stars and dim light of the candles and mashaals was designer Reynu Taandon’s runway at India Couture Week organised by Fashion Design Council of India in partnership with Hindustan Times. Set in the backdrop of a beautifully carved fort that entails a long history resonates with the designer’s garments which are an amalgamation of old crafts, traditional weaves and modern designs. Her models looked straight out of a folklore tale styled in wedding finery, that was dominated with hues of reds.

Blooming flowers and geometric patterns were strewn in precision through intricate embroidery and sequined embellishments over lehengas, jackets, blouses and sarees. Staying true to the core craftsmanship of her atelier, this luminous outing titled Surkh featured pieces, which had seamstresses putting in over hundreds of hours infusing life into each ensemble.

However, as the designer played with geometric designs, she stayed true to her signature silhouettes and contemporary cuts that included jacket lehengas, Kalidar anarkalis, shararas teamed with long kurtas and peplum jackets, belted saris and more. A nostalgic comeback was made by salwars- that was not seen on the runway for a few seasons now- that was paired with long kurtas and peplum jackets.

 

