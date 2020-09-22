Why blend in when you were born to stand out

A lot of fashion world whisperers have predicted revenge peacocking making a comeback once the vaccination comes out. And it’s not hard to believe that! Aren’t we all sick of hanging loose at home in our silk PJs and boxer shorts? I bet most of us are itching to get back on those high heels and don that crazy, look-at-me outfit for a night out on the tiles. And Falguni Shane Peacock’s fashion film titled “Spectacle Privé showcased at India Couture Week organised by Fashion Design Council of India in partnership with Hindustan Times conveyed that sentiment with aplomb. It’s hard to picture an FSP show minus the effusive feathers and glistening surface texturing and this fashion film put the spotlight on behind-the-scenes goings-on as the husband and wife duo along with the help of some acclaimed red carpet stylists put together a show.

The film captured all the backstage drama - from someone adding makeup touches to a model to another stylist fitting a sexy choli to someone adjusting the train of a sweeping gown. Their styling army comprising Shaleena Nathani, Aastha Sharma, Mohit Rai and Tanya Ghavri among others - all dressed to thrill, play out their parts as style makers, as actor Shraddha Kapoor, looking imperiously chic (the first Bollywood presence so far at the couture week), flirts with the camera in a red, raw silk lehenga with fuschia pink and emerald green thread work details.

This maximalist offering titled, Marry Me in Jaipur carries their couture narrative focused on the pink city of Jaipur ahead. Extrapolating the architectural motifs and peppering the ensemble with their signature flora and fauna, the Peacocks added a new dimension to their repertoire of hues - by inculcating the festive red. When you think of the Peacock bride, tradition isn’t the first virtue which comes to mind, but with the retina-vibrating jolts of the traditional red, the designers took a departure from their moody and whimsical pastels. The highpoint was the overall styling of the ensembles and one wouldn’t expect anything less, as the label is well-known for shooting its campaign imagery in exotic locales all over the world- be it in the heart of Paris and amidst the traffic snarl of NYC. From the dramatic usage of veils to the sublime use of feathers to the blow-me-away beauty of the surface embroideries - the line-up reflected the design house’s jeu d’esprit in totality. One’s got to be really stone-hearted to not get moved by their cancan lehenga skirts. All in all, the FSP bride and groom circa 2020 can magnetise any room they walk into with a heady mix of seduction and sass.