Yay or nay? Diwali 2020 looks of Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, other divas in their 20s

Here’s what we think of the Diwali fashion of Bollywood divas in their 20s (Instagram)

Be it designer kurta sets or lehengas printed with kids’ drawings, the 20-something brigade of Bollywood, including actors Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Sanya Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and Sanjana Sanghi, went all out as they supported local brands yet killed Diwali 2020 fashion. Setting the Internet on fire with their hot ethnic looks, the divas added all the glam necessary amid the pandemic gloom.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the actors shared pictures of their festive look and the fashion police could not keep calm. Having flown out of Mumbai recently to shoot for her upcoming movie in Chandigarh, Kiara still managed to squeeze out some time to slay in a houte pink ensemble by designer Manish Malhotra.

Alia too twinned in pink but unlike a designer outfit, the Sadak 2 star made heads turn in a lehenga made from a 100 percent waste organic fabric which involved the efforts of 13 karigars and featured drawings by 35 children. While the baby pink lehenga had the names of the children from AOL free schools embroidered on it, the karigars worked across many months and prepared the ensemble in 4 months.

If the ensemble was not enough to win our hearts with Alia’s dainty look, her acknowledgment of others’ craft and art sealed the deal.

Wishing everyone the pink of health, Alia and Kiara’s colour twinning was also matched by Ananya Panday who too stepped out for a Diwali bash in a pink lehenga while leaving her dupatta home for a hassle free evening. The lehenga sported graphic and floral prints in white.

It was teamed with a pink cropped blouse featuring embroidery in white and sporting a plunging neckline which added to the oomph factor. Leaving her luscious tresses open, Ananya accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings and a tiny silver potli.

Sara channeled her inner nawaab in a beautiful silhouette, royal blue kurta with antique intricate gold zari embroidery and a lime dupatta with a classic badla zari border. Accessorising her look with a pair of emerald and gold earrings accented with pearls, Sara completed her look with a pair of golden juttis.

Leaving her mid-parted hair open, the diva opted for minimalistic makeup with a dab of nude lipstick and mascara-laden eyelashes. Her outfit and jewellery both were credited to Manish Malhotra’s designer collection.

Joining the world of Manish’s zari work, Janhvi too stunned in a classic yellow saree from the designer’s Ruhaaniyat collection that was smeared with traditional intricate zari embroidery to add a festive finish. While Sara and Janhvi’s fashion has often been pitted against each other ever since the two stepped in the film industry, this time the divas themselves fed fodder to speculations as even their jewellery was credited to the same ace designer.

While long kurtas and radiant sarees were already taken from Manish’s collection, Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutari opted for a red dupion crepe kurta matched with dull green rawsilk flared pants with tila border and a ravishing blue Banarasi dupatta, all from the Indian designer’s festive collection. Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low bun, Tara flaunted a pair of heavy jhumkis and completed her look with a tiny blue bindi to further enhance the ethnic look.

Ludo star Sanya Malhotra stunned in an emerald green traditional wear with a sheer dupatta of same colour while Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi slew in a plain grey cut-sleeves handblock print kurta and solid rayon palazzo pants teamed with an organza handpainted dupatta.

Athiya was seen opting for a simple white-base hand embroidered Hans Bageecha straight kurta and palazzo set paired with dupatta. The diva accessorised her look with a pair of hoop earrings studded with tiny pearls.

Having taken the Bollywood industry in a stride with their stellar work, the young divas do not leave any stone unturned when it comes to flaunting their haute couture and this Diwali was no different as they left us totally smitten. Their turning towards kaarigars or hand embroiderers and tailors, local craftsmen and workers while acknowledging the value of their work and the art they create, served as a creative reminder of the young brigade’s vibe of sunshine, freedom and a little flower.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter