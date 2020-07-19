Feel motivated after shooting in Varanasi: Chandan Roy Sanyal

After wrapping up his 15-day shoot for the film ‘Woh Teen Din’, actor Chandan Roy Sanyal left Varanasi on Saturday. Now in mandatory 15-day quarantine in his home in Mumbai, the actor feels positive and motivated.

Talking about taking up an outstation assignment during the ongoing crisis, Chandan said, “If we don’t step out and take up work then the film industry or any other industry for that matter will die down! Once we step out, then only we will be able to learn how to tackle the problem. It’s not just about a fit body it’s more about our mental health,” said the ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ actor over the phone.

Supporting his decision to join the shooting, he said, “Post shoot, I’m feeling happy, healthier and content. Now I feel it was a right decision to take. Also in such times we need to work to keep our finances going as we all have EMIs, medical expenses and other responsibilities to take care of. So, I need to earn to be able to meet my expenses.”

Chandan was initially skeptical while taking up the offer. “When director Raj Ashoo informed me that Sanjay (Mishra) ji will be joining the shoot it was then I decided to take a chance. But then again when heading for airport, I was all hesitant and doubtful. But once I reached Varanasi and completed the project I felt so motivated and relaxed.”

The entire shoot was done in Chunar, one hour drive from Varanasi, with a small crew of 20 people. “Since the story is of a rickshaw puller and two passengers (him and Rajesh Sharma) we shot entirely on roads, highways, bank of Ganga and its basin. This project was a unique and lifetime experience for me. It was tough as we were shooting in hot, sultry and rainy conditions. Also, to keep shooting enthusiasts and selfie lovers at bay was a task for the team.”

Initially, he was staying at a hotel but later, that got closed as it was facing a financial crunch. “From the hotel we shifted with Sanjayji who was staying in an ashram. On sets my assistant used to cook for us. We used to eat rice, dal and ghee. Sanjayji’s assistant too prepared simple meals for us.”

In UP, Chandan had shot for ‘Mirza Juliet’ in Varanasi, ‘Jabariya Jodi’ in Lucknow and an upcoming series ‘Ashram’ in Ayodhya.

After getting an opportunity to be on sets and act after months in lockdown, Chandan said, “After being stamped on airport I’m quarantined here. But I am relaxed that after all said and done the film is completed. Though back of my mind I’m a bit concerned of contracting the virus somewhere along the phase, so I am hoping for the best and keeping positive.”