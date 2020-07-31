Festive fervour with delectable platter

As we are into a rare extended weekend with different occasions to celebrate, we can fervently try assorted range of recipes and make our festive days all the more special. Starting with Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) on Saturday, Friendship Day on Sunday and Raksha Bandhan a day after, every occasion will be special in its own way so the delicacies too have to be different and exciting.

“The choice of recipes and dishes for each day is different. People will celebrate these festivals irrespective of their faith. Like on Bakrid it’s a must to prepare a non-vegetarian dish and sewain. Then Raksha Bandhan without its signature dishes and Friendship Day without cakes, pastries will not be as colourful as it should be,” says Mayank Kant, a medical professional. He is getting qimami sewain prepared on Bakrid and kheer for Raksha Bandhan.

Best way to say with it love is opting for bakery products that can be easily made at home with quick-fix recipes or pickups with choicest offerings from any bakery, says Vikas Malik of Mr Brown. “Festivities cannot and should not be put on hold in these tough times too as we can celebrate it in our own small way. We won’t hold any social gathering but celebrations have to go on within the family, says chef Mujeebur Rehman.

Many home chefs too are providing festive ‘ghar-ka-khana’ from their kitchen giving the festivals and social occasion a homely touch. “Sweets are something which we are procuring for Raksha Bandhan but rest of the delicacies we will be only preparing at home. Safety is the key but the pandemic could not take the fun away,” says Sarita Kanchan, a homemaker.

Reshmi Paneer MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor

Cottage cheese (paneer) 500 grams

Oil 1 tablespoon

Medium onion 1

Cumin seeds 1 teaspoon

Medium green capsicum 1

Medium tomato seeded and cut into thin strips 1

Garlic paste 1 teaspoon

Ginger paste 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder 2 teaspoons

Turmeric powder 1/2 teaspoon

Tomato puree 1 cup

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder 2 teaspoons

Fresh cream 1/2 cup

Garam masala powder 1 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 1 teaspoon

Ginger strips for garnish

Method

Heat oil in a non-stick pan.

Cut onion into half and slice horizontally.

Add cumin seeds and onion to the pan and saute well.

Cut capsicum into thin strips and add along with tomato strips and mix well. .

Add garlic paste, ginger paste, coriander powder and turmeric powder and mix well. Saute well.

Add tomato puree, mix and cook further.

Cut cottage cheese into thick fingers.

Add salt and red chilli powder to the pan and mix well. Add little water, mix well and cook. Add cottage cheese and cream and mix gently.

Add cream to the pan and mix well. Add garam masala powder and mix well.

Add coriander leaves and mix well. Let it get heated through.

Serve hot garnished with ginger strips.

T

awa Bhuni Kaleji by chef Mohsin Qureshi, Lebua Lucknow

Mutton liver 1 kg

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder 10 gm

Red chilli powder 10 gm

Ginger chop 15 gm

Green chilli chop 10 gm

Onion chop 300 gm

Tomato chop 200 gm

Ginger garlic paste 20 gm

Mustard oil 200 ml

Coriander leaves 50 gm

Lemon juice 10 ml

Garam masala pwd 10 gm

METHOD-:

First, we have to wash mutton liver then cut into small chunks. In a separate pan add water when it starts

boiling, add mutton liver along with salt, turmeric powder and ginger garlic paste boil it for 5 minutes. Strain it and keep it a side.

In a hot plate put mustard oil then add onions fry it till golden brown add chop ginger, green chilli, tomato, salt & red chilli powder stir it for couple of minutes then add boiled mutton liver and stir continuously. When liver combined with the masala finished with lemon juice and garam masala powder. Garnish with coriander leaves.

Chocolate chip and walnut brownie Recipe

by chef Sachin Talwar, Hyatt Regency, Lucknow

Ingredients

1/2 cup unsalted butter (melted),

1/2 cup white sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2.5 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs room temperature

3/4 Refined Flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

1/2 cup walnuts chopped

Direction

1. Preheat oven to 350° F

2. Grease a square baking pan or line with parchment and set aside.

3. In a mixing bowl (large). Mix together brown sugar, white sugar, melted butter and vanilla extract.

4. Add eggs to the butter mix and beat gently.

5. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, cocoa powder, and salt.

6. Slowly stir flour and cocoa powder mix into wet ingredients until combined.

7. Add chocolate chips and walnuts. Stir.

8. Pour the batter (Cocoa Mix) in pan and spread evenly to the edges.

9. Place the baking pan in pre heated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes. Insert toothpick into the centre of the pan to check doneness. (If toothpick comes out with wet batter, the brownies are not done. Check in every 2 minutes. If toothpick comes out with a few crumbs, then the brownies are done).

10. Take out pan from oven and place onto a wire rack and allow to cool completely before cutting.

11. Enjoy with warm chocolate sauce or vanilla ice cream