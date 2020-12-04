Sections
‘Films help me to use my creativity to its fullest’

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 23:32 IST

By S Farah Rizvi,

Hailing from Amethi, filmmaker and poet Pragyesh Singh, wants to do his bit to bring the young talent to the fore. “I was into auditing profession and then started promoting young talent from Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai who wanted to work in the film industry almost two decades back. I started living my dream through them and soon realised that’s was the best way to use my creativity as writer and poet to its fullest.”

First short film produced by Pragyesh was ‘Cute Girl’ based on acid attack survivor and is streaming on an OTT platform. “I have produced almost 47 films with newcomers, along with a web series ‘Chameli’ which will release next year. My films have been part of film fests and I feel proud of my team of TNV Films who have worked hard to bring best of stories for the audience,” he said.

Currently, Pragyesh is enjoying his directorial stint. “I wanted to get into direction but was not getting stories that were close to my heart. The story of ‘Chhoti Si Guzaarish’ is about old parents who were left alone by their son to fend themselves while the other being a 47-minute-long film ‘Shinaakht’ based on female genital mutilation. My film ‘Choti Si… was completely shot in Lucknow (2017) and got released on OTT recently.”

Feature film titled ‘Tatsam’, being produced and directed by him, will go on floors soon.

