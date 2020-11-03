First timers in Lucknow keep it safe this Karwa Chauth!

Festival of Karwa Chauth is going to be a very different affair this year, especially for the ones who recently tied the knot. Among the many who are indulging in these festivities for the first time and are trying to keep their spirits high shares their take on the celebrations during the ongoing pandemic.

For youngster Prachi Singh this is the first time she will be celebrating all the festivals with her new family, “Living life in pandemic itself is a challenge. And celebrating festivals is a tricky affair for all of us. This will be my first Karwa Chauth and I had never thought to celebrate it in such circumstances. Still, I would do my best to carry out the traditions of the family and celebrate in best possible. While fasting I would be praying for my husband as well as the entire family. As it’s a tough time for all of us and we all need to be safe and happy.”

Prakhar and Aishwarya Chauhan got married during the unlock phase in June and for them celebrations are important yet they following all Covid-19 guidelines is their priority. “I got my mehndi done yesterday night at home from a professional with precautions in place. Since I’m a doctor, I’m well aware how do take best safety measures from the virus while fasting as it’s important to keep myself hydrated. To keep the day special for me as no many guests will be visiting us due the pandemic, my husband and in-laws are planning a festival full of gifts along with my favourite Chinese dinner,” shared Aishwarya.

This year many would be avoiding celebrating the festival in group, where all the married women of the locality get together and offer prayers for their husband’s longevity and complete all the rituals together.

Homemaker Ratika Verma feels that the best way to celebrate is to stay home and have a private ceremony. “This is my third Karwa Chauth and unlike last year it’s going to be a different situation for me as well as the other women folks in my locality. I can’t imagine celebrating alone in my apartment, last year we all had so much fun in the society compound during the festivities. Also this year we are joined by two new brides in our society building but sadly with no group celebrations they too have to celebrate the day in their respective homes.”