Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan makes fans’ jaws drop in awe with her neat handstand in Panchgani

Making all workout procrastinations come to a halt, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan made fans’ jaws drop in awe as she pulled off a neat handstand in Panchgani. Working out in the picturesque valley, Ira’s effortless athletic stunt is all the motivation we need to brush aside mid-week blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira gave fans a sneak-peek of her intense workout session. The picture featured her in a crop sweatshirt and a pair of mini shorts, standing in an inverted vertical position by balancing her body weight on her hands.

The backdrop of the lush green hills, river and puffy clouds acted like a virtual breather. Ira captioned the picture, “I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That’s about it. But baby steps, right?... #workinprogress #handstand #handstandpractice #with (sic).”

The athletic activity or handstand exercise is called Adho Mukha Vrksasana in modern yoga while it is named bananeira in Afro-Brazilian martial art –capoeira. It involves balancing the body by spacing one’s hands approximately shoulder-width apart and extending the legs straight up together.

While it is performed in acro dance, cheerleading, circus, yoga, calisthenics and gymnastics, it is not recommended if the position of one’s ribs, hips and legs keeps changing or there is too much motion or adjustments in search of balance. This can happen during finding the correct alignment due to lack of body awareness or lack of ab strength.

Since handstand is a plyometric exercise, meaning that it bears the own bodyweight, it is beneficial in increasing circulation in the upper body, increasing the blood flow to lungs and strengthening of bones in wrists, arms, shoulders and spine. It also helps to build up one’s core strength, strengthen hip flexors, hamstrings, inner thigh muscles and spinal muscles.

Follow mores stories on Facebook and Twitter