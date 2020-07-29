Sections
Home / Fitness / Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj shares her skincare and fitness mantra

Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj shares her skincare and fitness mantra

From working out daily to eating good amount of greens and taking extra care of her skin, the actor shares her monsoon fitness regime with us.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:44 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Priyasha Bhardwaj (Instagram)

The pandemic and monsoon together have made many homebound, while this time is enjoyable, it is also crucial to take extra care of your body. Actor Priyasha Bhardwaj who we recently saw in a series aired on the OTT platform as Soundarya, says she loves to have rose tea and makes sure to take her daily greens. “My diet involves greens and I keep myself hydrated and most importantly smile through all ups and downs, my skin looks happy too. My diet is pretty limited as I am an eggetarian. Every time I feel like I may come down with a cold/flu, I just chew a piece of raw turmeric in the night,” she opens up about her diet.

The actor also doesn’t forget to workout daily. She says she keeps switching her workout from running to HIIT, yoga and sometimes dance so that she is motivated and her body doesn’t get used to any kind of workout. “Specifically for monsoon, since one can’t step out as often, I tend to put on some nice music and do more yoga at home. Well, recently I’ve also started face yoga (as I tend to sleep with a frown) and exercise my facial muscles a lot throughout the day,” adds Bhardwaj.

However, she keeps it minimal when it comes to skincare. “I have oily skin so given that the humidity increases during this time, I wash my face with cold filtered water at least 3-4 times a day. If I’m going out, then sunscreen is a must. In the night, U use a good night cream, these days I’m using one with vitamin E. I like to apply curd and honey combo on my face for a natural glow once in 15 days,” confesses Bhardwaj.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

5 Rafale jets touch down at Ambala air base, raise IAF’s ability to strike back
Jul 29, 2020 14:48 IST
Sima Taparia reacts to not being able to match anyone on Indian Matchmaking
Jul 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Gen Z’s slang decoded to ease your FOMO
Jul 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.