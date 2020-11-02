Alcohol to the rescue: Here’s how a shot of it may help an irregular heartbeat and mark your return to health

Sections
Study finds alcohol effective against abnormal and irregular heart rhythm and how a shot of it can eliminate the stress and worry that can accompany frequent surgical procedures

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Washington [US]

Here’s how a shot of alcohol may help an irregular heartbeat (Twitter/IHP_uae)

The treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) that combines the standard treatment, catheter ablation, with a separate infusion of ethanol, or alcohol, to the vein of Marshall- was confirmed in a novel study.

The study was published in the journal JAMA.

Miguel Valderrabano, M.D., division chief, cardiac electrophysiology, Houston Methodist, designed the procedure, first using it successfully in 2008. Earlier this year, he presented these findings at the annual meeting for the American College of Cardiology.

Atrial fibrillation refers to an abnormal and irregular heart rhythm, which can lead to stroke, blood clots, and heart failure if left untreated. As a treatment, catheter ablation uses electrical energy to reset the heartbeat. While effective for some, in many patients, the procedure must be repeated multiple times to achieve positive results.



The Vein of Marshall Ethanol for Untreated Persistent Atrial Fibrillation (VENUS) trial enrolled 343 patients, with 155 of them receiving the combination treatment. At the six and 12-month mark, 49 percent of those patients remained free from atrial fibrillation. At the same interval, only 38 percent of patients who received catheter ablation alone had the same results. AFib is the most commonly diagnosed arrhythmia.

The prevalence of AFib in the United States ranges from 2.7 million to 6.1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Findings from the multi-center trial prove that the combination approach is an effective first-line treatment and could be incorporated as the standard of care. For patients, it increases their chances of requiring only one procedure to return to health, eliminating the stress and worry that can accompany frequent surgical procedures.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

