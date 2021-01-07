Ananya Panday nails aerial Yoga inversion for the first time, read benefits of the exercise inside

Ananya nails aerial Yoga inversion for first time, here are benefits of the exercise (Instagram/ananyapanday/anshukayoga)

Excuses like cold temperatures and zero will to grind have gone out of the window as we grab our Yoga mats and workout without further ado after watching Ananya Panday’s perfect aerial Yoga inversion this Thursday. Setting fans and fitness enthusiasts on frenzy this mid-week, Ananya gave netizens a glimpse of her “favourite morning ritual” and we are beyond smitten.

In the slew of pictures that Ananya shared on her social media handle this evening, the 22-year-old is featured nailing her first time inversion on a hammock during her aerial Yoga session with utmost ease. Donning a burgundy sports bra and a pair of black half-tights, Ananya pulled her hair in a top knot to keep them off her face while acing the exercise move flawlessly.

Not only this, the actor also gave a sneak peek into the push-ups and stretching exercises that she performed with younger sister Rysa Panday. She shared in the caption, “my favourite morning ritual the world is truly better upside down @anshukayoga @rysapanday (sic).”

From temporarily improving blood circulation in the body to giving one more energy and focus in the long term, aerial yoga inversions are full of benefits. Flipping upside down offers more than just peace and relaxation.

Benefits:

Aerial yoga inversions require a stable core to aid in changing positions while suspended mid air and controlling the balance helps burn calories. Apart from strengthening the core, it also strengthens and lengthens the spine, increases flexibility of the body, increases the neuroplasticity of the brain, helps lengthen the ligaments, offers relief from hip pain and eases tensions in the back.

