Ankita Konwar does Chakrasana atop a mountain, Milind Soman reveals what fitness truly means to him

Ankita Konwar does Chakrasana atop a mountain, Milind Soman reveals what fitness truly means to him

Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast of the truest form. The supermodel and his wife, Ankita Konwar often share snippets from their workout routines in an attempt to urge their fans to exercise.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 12:45 IST

By Nishtha Grover, Hindustan Times Delhi

Milind Soman reveals what fitness truly means to him (Instagram/milindrunning)

Can you do a Chakrasana atop a mountain at a 10000ft? Well, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar sure can. They are the fittest celebrity couple, and there is no denying that. Often, Milind and Ankita share snippets from their fitness sessions with their fans in an attempt to urge them to stay fit, physically and mentally.

The actor’s latest post is also on the same tunes. The image that shows Ankita doing a Chakrasana, like it’s no big deal, while Milind Soman lies under her, talks about what exactly fitness means to the two. In the caption, Milind explained that fitness is not about the kilometres that you run or your six-pack abs. Instead, fitness is all about being able to do things at your own will and making all the right choices towards being a better human being.

For the trek to the top of the mountain, Ankita wore a light blue full-sleeved T-shirt which she teamed with a pair of jeans. She completed her outfit with a grey sleeveless puffer jacket and a pair of reflector shades. Milind too opted for a dark blue sleeveless puffer jacket for the trek under which he wore a grey shirt and a pair of jeans. The couple looked adorable as they wore matching colours.

Milind shared the awe-generating image with the caption, “@ankita_earthy and I celebrating #FitnessFlashbackFriday with her new and improved Chakrasan at 10000ft - wherever whenever! A lot of people think that fitness is about how fast or far you can run, or how much weight you can lift, or the definition of a six pack, but what fitness really means is your ability to explore, experience and live life to the fullest (sic).”



 

He added, “Go wherever you want, do anything, say yes to any adventure that life has to offer, without fear, without doubt, with the conviction that you are making all the right choices towards being a better human being, spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically. Deep down we are all the same, with the same desire to excel at who we are, nothing more, nothing less. We just need to get up and DO IT (sic).”

The two have also been sharing a lot of stunning images with picturesque views from all around the world lately and making us crave for a vacation. Have a look at some of those:

 

 

 

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in a private ceremony two years ago in Alibaug, near Mumbai.

