Ankita Konwar spills the beans on ‘happy running’ even for those not fond of super early mornings

Are you a night owl or not very fond of super early mornings like Ankita Konwar? Well, the diva knows the perfect trick to make your sprint super fun

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 09:33 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Ankita Konwar shares tips on how to make your morning run, a happy one (Instagram/ankita_earthy)

A note on positivity and belief in something good is all we need to begin our morning with and sneaking into our feed at just the right time is fitness enthusiast, Ankita Konwar’s chirpy message on how to pep up for the morning run. Doling out tips for the perfect “millennial way of life” like her social media bio promises, Ankita shared the secret of “happy running” even for those not fond of super early mornings.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared a slew of pictures from her outdoor run of 20.02 kms in the humid weather. Donning a black spaghetti top paired with similar coloured shorts, Ankita pulled back her hair into a simple plait and accessorized her look with a smartwatch.

She completed the workout look with a cloth face mask which has become the new fashion accessory amid COVID-19 pandemic. The caption alongside the pictures came with the perfect trick to make your sprint super fun.

It read, “Done with a chatty 20km run this morning The humidity made me drink twice the amount of water I usually drink on my runs..If you’re planning for a long/longish run in the morning, you must ensure that you get a good amount of sleep at night (sic).” She added, “And if you’re not very fond of super early mornings like me, it’s better to spend a few minutes warming up because - “hello coordination”, and consume at least a banana before your run. Happy running (sic).” 



If this is not the perfect boost to begin our day with, we wonder what else is.

