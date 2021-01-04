Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Fitness / Anushka Sharma goes for indoor jog in last stretch of pregnancy, does cardio workout on treadmill

Anushka Sharma goes for indoor jog in last stretch of pregnancy, does cardio workout on treadmill

While the storks are getting ready to visit parents-to-be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli next month, the diva is setting fitness goals for all pregnant women with her latest cardio workout on the treadmill. Read cautions inside

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:51 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Anushka Sharma does cardio workout on treadmill in last stretch of pregnancy (Instagram/anushkasharma)

Even the cold and rainy weather could not deter mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma’s fitness routine as the diva turned to indoor jog on a treadmill, so as to remain healthy in her last stretch of pregnancy. While the storks are getting ready to visit Anushka and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli next month, the diva is setting fitness goals for all pregnant ladies with her latest cardio workout on the treadmill.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a boomerang video which gave a glimpse of her intense workout session. Donning a casual white tee that flaunted her baby bump well, Anushka teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants and completed her athleisure look with a pair of grey running shoes.

Anushka Sharma does cardio workout on treadmill in last stretch of pregnancy ( Instagram/anushkasharma )

Pulling back her hair in half clutch to keep her tresses off her face, the diva was seen flashing a radiant smile for the camera and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. The mirror in the backdrop reflected a gym setting as Anushka ditched captioning the video for more details.

Anushka Sharma does cardio workout on treadmill in last stretch of pregnancy ( Instagram/anushkasharma )

Caution:

However, expecting mommies need to keep safety in mind if opting for cardio workout during their pregnancy days and not push beyond comfortable limits. While staying active during your pregnancy can boost your energy, it is important that you accommodate a few pregnancy-specific modifications in your running routine after discussing it with your obstetrician or other healthcare experts, to keep your baby safe.

If your healthcare team gives a green signal to your running routine, stick to level terrain or a treadmill to perceive the exertion scale. Hold onto the railing of the treadmill to avoid any missteps but do not grasp it and keep up with the belt on the treadmill.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘From Andhra to Assam’: How states are gearing up for Covid-19 vaccination
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Farm laws won’t be repealed, govt tells farmers; next round of talks on Jan 8
by Zia Haq | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Give me one week’s time’: Bharat Biotech chief on questions about Covaxin efficacy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Andhra administration likely to operate from Visakhapatnam from April 13, hints minister
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Afghan rivals to resume talks as civilian killings sow suspicion
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
TMC to bring resolution against farm bills in West Bengal assembly
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Supreme Court to hear on Jan 7 pleas against HC order on 6 BSP Rajasthan MLAs joining Congress
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Atal Pension Yojana gets over 52 lakh new subscribers in FY21 so far
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.