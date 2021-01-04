Anushka Sharma goes for indoor jog in last stretch of pregnancy, does cardio workout on treadmill

Even the cold and rainy weather could not deter mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma’s fitness routine as the diva turned to indoor jog on a treadmill, so as to remain healthy in her last stretch of pregnancy. While the storks are getting ready to visit Anushka and cricketer-husband Virat Kohli next month, the diva is setting fitness goals for all pregnant ladies with her latest cardio workout on the treadmill.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor shared a boomerang video which gave a glimpse of her intense workout session. Donning a casual white tee that flaunted her baby bump well, Anushka teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants and completed her athleisure look with a pair of grey running shoes.

Anushka Sharma does cardio workout on treadmill in last stretch of pregnancy ( Instagram/anushkasharma )

Pulling back her hair in half clutch to keep her tresses off her face, the diva was seen flashing a radiant smile for the camera and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. The mirror in the backdrop reflected a gym setting as Anushka ditched captioning the video for more details.

Caution:

However, expecting mommies need to keep safety in mind if opting for cardio workout during their pregnancy days and not push beyond comfortable limits. While staying active during your pregnancy can boost your energy, it is important that you accommodate a few pregnancy-specific modifications in your running routine after discussing it with your obstetrician or other healthcare experts, to keep your baby safe.

If your healthcare team gives a green signal to your running routine, stick to level terrain or a treadmill to perceive the exertion scale. Hold onto the railing of the treadmill to avoid any missteps but do not grasp it and keep up with the belt on the treadmill.

