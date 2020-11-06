‘Bhains lag rahi hai’: Comedy Circus’ Gangubai, Saloni Daini on being fat shamed, dramatic transformation post 22kg weight loss during coronavirus lockdown

We all remember Saloni Daini as the cute little girl who played Gangubai on the comedy show Comedy Circus, but the pint-sized comedienne is all grown up, and is unrecognisable post her dramatic transformation given her 22 kg weight loss. In a recent interview, the 19-year-old shared how she was fat shamed and trolled for her weight, which spurred her to get fit during the coronavirus lockdown. In an interview with ETimes TV’s Telly Blazer, Saloni Daini opened up about her love for her character Gangubai, what makes her confident, fat shaming and how she went from 80kgs to 58kgs during the lockdown. She said in the interview, “Gangubai is my favourite character. I even have a tattoo of ‘Gangubai’ inked on my hand. When I am playing Gangubai, I am the most confident person – I can speak anything and I can do anything I want. I can do anything on stage. But when I am Saloni, I am very calm and ‘shant’. Gangubai is the one that gives me confidence. So when people call me ‘Gangubai’, I love it. That’s my favourite character. I would love being called ‘Gangubai’ even in future. Having said that, I would love to work as Saloni.”

Talking about her weight loss, Saloni said, “This is the first time I am sharing my weight-loss story. When lockdown had started, I would eat so much ghar pe. Mom would cook momos, butter chicken, cakes and things like that. One day I was sitting in front of my laptop, watching shows. And suddenly, the screen locked and saw my face on the laptop. And I look very chubby. I was 80kgs or something at that time. So I was like this is the point when I have to lose weight for myself. I just wanted to lose weight to be fit and healthy. I followed a diet and worked out every day. Now I am 58. Lockdown has made me lose weight. I would like to thank lockdown because I couldn’t go out and eat junk food.”

She shared how people would make mean comments about her weight, saying, “I would get comments like ‘Bhains lag rahi hai’, ‘Kitni moti hai’, ‘Kitna khayegi, ekdin foot jayegi’ and things like that. But mujhe bahut maza aate hai yeh sab padh ke (I enjoy reading all of this). I read them with my friends and keep laughing. People who write such comments, they are afraid enough to not show their faces but they can write such things for so many people.”

But the young television star shared that she moves on quickly, “Sometimes I do feel low, but I move on quickly. I work towards better things in life and not think about such people. Now I have lost 22kgs, during the lockdown,” she concluded.

