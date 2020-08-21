Bipasha Basu shows off her incredibly physique in social media post

We might all struggle to keep ourselves motivated during the pandemic to workout and stay in shape, but this is definitely not a problem for Bipasha Basu. (Instagram @bipashabasu )

Bipasha Basu is ageless, the actor’s skincare and fitnerss routine have kept her looking youthful and feeling energetic even at 41. We might all struggle to keep ourselves motivated during the pandemic to workout and stay in shape, but this is definitely not a problem for Bipasha Basu. As the actor has taken to posting her workout routines on her Instagram, we can see her pulling off the most challenging exercises with relative ease, leaving us all stunned.

On Wednesday the actor shared moments of her work out on her Instagram profile, where she effortlessly navigated through aerobics, fitness dances, squats and weights. Bipasha even showed off some of her flawless yoga poses, and to say we are simply impressed is a gross understatement.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are perhaps the fittest couple in the Bollywood world and they certainly give us goals to aspire to. Bipasha Basu has been one of the foremost actors in the industry when it comes to fitness and she has been quite vocal about the importance of strengthening the body and being fit rather than just focusing on a skinny or hourglass figure.

The gorgeous actor may have taken a 5-year hiatus from acting but you best believe that she kept her fitness on point. Even if you are not looking to gets six-pack abs, you should certainly visit her profile for some inspiration for your own work out programmes.

