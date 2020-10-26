Can’t find a leg extension machine? Rakul Preet Singh shows an alternative in her 4 am fitness video

Making us enter the week with rejuvenated enthusiasm for fitness is Bollywood diva Rakul Preet Singh’s latest workout video. Currently in Hyderabad, the actor was seen up and sweating at 4:57 am to burn calories sans excuses.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rakul gave health freaks a sneak peek into her intense exercise session where she showed a perfect alternative if one can’t find a leg extension machine. Nailing the exercise routine, Rakul was seen using a bench for leg extension workout in the absence of a machine.

The video featured Rakul donning a blue printed tank top teamed with a pair of black tights having sheer detailing. Pulling back her hair in a high ponytail hairstyle to that they do not mess with her exercise routine, Rakul completed the athleisure dressing with a pair of black gloves to create resistance and a pair of black lace-up trainers.

Placing her hands firmly on the floor with her legs high up on the bench, Rakul worked on her quadriceps which is the large muscles of the front of the thigh. She captioned the video, “Excuses don’t burn calories (sic)” and we cannot agree more.

The quads are the biggest muscle in the human body and strong quads are important for a good posture, walking and squatting. The leg extension strengthens the quadriceps while also engaging the muscles in the core, butt, hips and lower legs.

It strengthens the patellar ligament and quadriceps attachment for the knee even as they are notoriously difficult to develop or tone. Bending and straightening the leg from the knee are the two basic movements of this exercise.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter