Celebrities dads over 40 who gave us fitness inspiration during lockdown

When times are tough we all need a little motivation to help us get back on track, and who better to look to for inspiration than certain celebrities that have proved time and time again that not only do they work hard to constantly keep up their talent and image for us, but also that they did not let something like a global pandemic deter them from their goals. From “The Rock” to Idris Elba, here is a list of men whose fitness has no comparison. They serve as perfect examples of the fact that if you want to look and feel a certain way, age should not hold you down and that you have to relentlessly put in the time and effort to keep up appearances.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

One does not earn the moniker of “The Rock” by sitting idly by. Dwayne Johnson, the professional athlete turned actor embodies the fitness lifestyle to a T. Throughout the quarantine he has been sharing his inspirational workout videos and of the cheat days that follow. From working out 6 times a week to occasionally taking a break on Sunday, Dwyane is an inspiration to us all.

Chris Pratt

He went from playing the role of a professional slacker in the hit sitcom, Parks and Recreation, to playing the role of one of the most beloved superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And you best believe that he worked hard for his body transformation. Even today, the actor follows a gruelling workout regime, but he also points out that a huge chunk of his weight loss was due to cutting out junk food and alcohol. In an interview with Men’s Health UK, he said, “I probably lost about 35lb in six weeks. I ran five or six miles a day. I ate leafy green salads and protein shakes. I cut out all alcohol. Trim, trim, trim.”

Hugh Jackman

Even though the ‘Wolverine’ actor is now pushing 50, he has never looked more at the peak of his fitness! When he first got the role of Wolverine in 2009, the actor focused primarily on weightlifting. And despite performing in several acclaimed musicals like Oklahoma and The Greatest Showman, the ‘Wolverine’ inside him is ever present. He said in an interview that, “I do an hour and a half a day in the gym and eat a thousand calories more a day than I would normally. And I train really hard. I crank up the Godsmack and Metallica. I yell and scream, which helps me get into the character and have a bitch of a workout.”

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart is the perfect example of the fact that your chosen career field should not make you shy away from pursuing a life of fitness. He is known as one of the most hardworking comedians in Hollywood. He puts in the work not just on the set of his many movies but also in the gym. He is known to participate in marathons and can also be seen frequently working out with his Jumanji co-star, “The Rock”

Jason Momoa

No matter what role Jason Momoa takes up, his performance and looks are unforgettable. He is perhaps the only man alive who could successfully pull off the original yellow and green Aquaman costume from the comics, such is his image. Rather than hitting the gym several times a week, Jason believes in the power of the outdoors. From boxing, mountain climbing, trekking, and surfing, he does it all and then some. He told Men’s Health UK, “It’s very hard sometimes to just work out. It’s monotonous and you can get stuck in a rut.”

John Krasinski

John Krasinski worked hard to get out from under the shadow of his fresh-faced role of Jim from The Office. But after a few roles in action movies and him bulking up his entire look, he is now recognised and loved as another fitness legend in Hollywood. He also mentions that working out has given him mental benefits as well. “If I didn’t work out a few times a week, I would start to over analyse. It definitely takes me out of myself for a minute. And it gives me my best ideas. Your brain definitely works better when it’s all lubed up with endorphins and sweat and blood,” he was quoted saying in an interview with Men’s Health.

Jason Statham

One does not get to perform his own stunts and action sequences the way Jason Statham does without being at the peak of one’s fitness. He has played the role of several anti-heroes and that just adds to his already dashing image and physique. He mentions that he keeps his body fit through the combination of a strict diet and exercise. “You need to keep lean muscle mass. So, I eat as much good food as I can, nuts, fish, beans, chicken. I’d say ninety-five percent of my food is good,” Statham told Men’s Health. His workout, however, is always evolving and the variety keeps him entertained.

Terry Crews

To say that Terry Crews looks like a Spartan warrior at the peak of their fitness is an understatement. Even at the age of 52, he is fit as a fiddle, if not more. He attributes a lot of it to regular intermittent fasting routines. He also mentions that he sticks to his work out regime of chest and bicep exercises, which hasn’t varied much in the past two decades. For Terry Crews, consistency is the key to his fitness.

Idris Elba

When People’s magazine named Idris Elba as the “hottest man alive” in 2018, we could not agree more. His charming good looks and chiselled body ensure that he is still the sexiest man alive for a lot of us, even today. However, this title wasn’t just handed to him on a silver platter. Idris Elba makes it a point to consistently work hard. His workout regime is relatively simple, he told Men’s Health UK that, “Shadowboxing is one of the best workouts you can do. You don’t need any equipment, and it works every muscle.”

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt might have left behind his days in the Fight Club, but at no point has his fitness been affected. If you have seen the film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, you know his abs and body are still as drool worthy as they were during his early days in the industry, if not more. He has his pick from personal trainers and ensures that he doesn’t slack where his fitness is concerned, for even a moment.

