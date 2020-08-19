Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sets fans on frenzy with plans of opening restaurant in India

Before COVID-19 paralysed the world, Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay was in Coorg, shooting for the second season of National Geographic’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”. Unable to resist the beauty of one of the most serene hill stations in South India, Ramsay is planning to open a restaurant in India.

It is no secret that the celebrity chef has often gushed about his love for the country and its people. In an interview with IANS, Ramsay shared, “There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It’s the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India.”

The British chef-restaurateur’s culinary adventures have often brought him to India earlier but his recent tour of South India left him amazed. He shared with the news agency, “The south is all about spices and it felt amazing to smell the fragrances of those masalas. It was an incredible experience visiting India this time. I shot with local female cooks. Trust me, they are far, far better than me. In fact, I was surprised to see how they were not sweating while cooking in such hot climate.”

In July 2019, Ramsay was quoted saying in a select roundtable interaction from Los Angeles over phone, “It’s (Kerala’s) the land of the spice, and the fragrance. I didn’t think vegetarian cuisine could be that good in an ashram cooking with 55-60 women, preparing the most amazing meals.”

Ramsay’s love for India dates back to his childhood as his parents’ landlord was from Pakistan and growing up with them in a council house, in the middle of Birmingham in the Midlands, made him fall in love with the Indian/Pakistani cuisine. In an interview earlier, Ramsay had shared how this love gave wings to his ambition and feed his yearning to travel to India.

