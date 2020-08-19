Sections
Home / More Lifestyle / Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sets fans on frenzy with plans of opening restaurant in India

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay sets fans on frenzy with plans of opening restaurant in India

After shooting for the second season of his television show in parts of Kerala, Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay gushes about opening a restaurant in India

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:56 IST

By Edited by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Gordon Ramsay plans to open restaurant in India (Twitter/ygaudry)

Before COVID-19 paralysed the world, Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay was in Coorg, shooting for the second season of National Geographic’s “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”. Unable to resist the beauty of one of the most serene hill stations in South India, Ramsay is planning to open a restaurant in India.

It is no secret that the celebrity chef has often gushed about his love for the country and its people. In an interview with IANS, Ramsay shared, “There are very few countries in the world that have such unique diverse flavours from north to south and then east to west. Every state, every region in India has its own speciality in food. I have been coming to India for so many years, and every time I explore something new. It’s the love of local people that compels me to visit the country again and again. I really want to open my restaurant for the Indian people in India.”

The British chef-restaurateur’s culinary adventures have often brought him to India earlier but his recent tour of South India left him amazed. He shared with the news agency, “The south is all about spices and it felt amazing to smell the fragrances of those masalas. It was an incredible experience visiting India this time. I shot with local female cooks. Trust me, they are far, far better than me. In fact, I was surprised to see how they were not sweating while cooking in such hot climate.”

In July 2019, Ramsay was quoted saying in a select roundtable interaction from Los Angeles over phone, “It’s (Kerala’s) the land of the spice, and the fragrance. I didn’t think vegetarian cuisine could be that good in an ashram cooking with 55-60 women, preparing the most amazing meals.”



Ramsay’s love for India dates back to his childhood as his parents’ landlord was from Pakistan and growing up with them in a council house, in the middle of Birmingham in the Midlands, made him fall in love with the Indian/Pakistani cuisine. In an interview earlier, Ramsay had shared how this love gave wings to his ambition and feed his yearning to travel to India.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K admn constitutes five-member committee for economic revival
Aug 19, 2020 19:06 IST
Chandigarh’s govt schools to hold online remedial classes
Aug 19, 2020 19:04 IST
US provides second shipment of 100 ventilators to India to help fight Covid-19
Aug 19, 2020 19:02 IST
Sachin Tendulkar asks for wrong answers to explain this confusing pic
Aug 19, 2020 18:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.