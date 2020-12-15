Choose yourself: Jacqueline Fernandez sets fitness goals with post-workout picture, leaves Victoria Beckham gushing

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Monday seen setting fitness goals for her fans with a new post-workout picture. The Kick, actor took to Instagram to share the picture that sees her flaunting her well-built physique including her flat belly. Fernandez was seen dressed in an all-black gym outfit which constituted of a sports bra and a matching jogger. She complimented the post with a caption on choosing oneself. “They tell you to be yourself and then they judge you! #chooseyourself,” the 35-year-old actor wrote in the caption. Fashion designer, footballer David Beckham’s wife and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham couldn’t help but gush, “U look amazing!! X kisses x VB (sic).”

In a September interview with Grazia, Jacqueline had opened up about her skin care and fitness routines. About her fitness routine during the time, Jacqueline had said, “I do a boot camp workout thrice a week; it’s complete with strength training using body weight. On the other three days, I mix it up with yoga or a 45-minute walk, or something as simple as practicing headstands. I am free to do any form of physical activity I like on those days.”

She also shared that she has been taking really good care of her skin during the coronavirus lockdown. She said, “Since we’re at home, I haven’t been using any make-up, and that’s rather unusual but refreshing for me and my skin. I’d recommend starting off with a good face wash, move on to a toner and then finish off with a rich moisturiser or night cream. I’ve also been steaming my face every night – it’s a great relaxant and is also good for your skin. I’m not too consistent with face masks but I do try them here and there. Despite using products, I still really go believe that a good diet and hydration is super important to get good skin.”

(With inputs from ANI)