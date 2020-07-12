Sections
Home / Fitness / Covid-19 and fitness: The new rules for keeping fit

Covid-19 and fitness: The new rules for keeping fit

You can’t go swimming, and gyms are still shut across the country. You can walk, run, exercise outdoors or play non-contact sports, but even there, there are new dos and don’ts to follow.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Living healthy is no longer an option, but a necessity. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)

Fitness has become more of a concern and more of a necessity. We’re moving less than before the lockdown - doing fewer steps, spending less time on our feet.

We’re worrying about fitness more too, as we see comorbidities alter survival chances of those with the virus. Suddenly, it’s not a question of ‘trying to live healthier’. It’s an urgent imperative.

You can’t go swimming, and gyms are still shut across the country. You can walk, run, exercise outdoors or play non-contact sports, but even there, there are new dos and don’ts to follow.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India sees biggest one-day jump of 28,637 Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 849,553
Jul 12, 2020 10:13 IST
Australia’s Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases
Jul 12, 2020 10:11 IST
Covid-19 and fitness: The new rules for keeping fit
Jul 12, 2020 10:16 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Maharashtra nears 2.5 lakh-mark, Haryana’s tally above 20,000
Jul 12, 2020 10:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.