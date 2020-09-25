Daughter’s Day celebrations: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s recipe of gluten-free chocolate brownies is too drool-worthy to miss

Celebrated to exclusively honour the girl child in the family, Daughter’s Day is celebrated in India on September 27 and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra can not keep calm as she gears up for the celebrations with her 7 months old daughter, Samisha. Excited for Samisha’s first Daughter’s Day celebrations, Shilpa Shetty Kundra baked gluten-free chocolate brownies for son Viaan to binge all week long and shared the recipe for all fitness freaks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared what led her to bake the drool-worthy dessert. “A sibling bond is really special Viaan realised it’s Daughter’s Day on 27th, Samisha’s first ‘Daughter’s Day’, so he wanted to celebrate (errr eat brownies) all week long These Gluten-free Chocolate Brownies were a part of the celebrations (sic),” she wrote.

Sharing an alternative, Shilpa added, “The brownies were absolutely yum! Makes for a fantastic dessert when you are craving something sweet and healthy. You must try this one out at home. The kids will love it! If you want to keep it vegan you can replace the butter with coconut oil and eggs with Flax seeds (1 tbs flaxseed powder with 3 tbs of water makes one egg replacement)” sic.

Ingredients:

1 cup self-raising flour, gluten free and dairy free

¾ cup cocoa powder, unsweetened

1 cup butter and oil, mixed

3 eggs

1 cup coconut sugar and demerara sugar, mixed

½ cup maple syrup

1 tbsp. coffee

¾ cup chocolate chips

½ cup roasted walnuts

Method:

Take a cup of mixed butter and oil in a huge bowl and add 3 skimmed eggs to it. To this, add the mixture of half cup coconut sugar and half cup demerara sugar. Add ½ cup of maple syrup, 1 tbsp. coffee, 1.5 tsp. vanilla essence and stir the mixture.

Add the cup of self-raising flour which should be gluten free and dairy free along with cocoa powder. Stir it in one direction until it turns gooey. Once it turns dark brown in colour, add chocolate chips and mix again with a spatula.

Empty the contents into a baking pan spread with parchment paper. Sprinkle some roasted walnuts over it. Put it in the oven at 180 degrees only for 20-25 minutes so as not to over bake it and keep them fudgy and soft.

Serve them hot.

