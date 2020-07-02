Sections
Home / Fitness / Dry fasting might just be the answer to your health woes

Dry fasting might just be the answer to your health woes

Luke Coutinho’s new book stresses on the importance of dry fasting that benefits at all levels – physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:53 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Luke Coutinho has previously co-authored books with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anushka Shetty

In times like these, one often finds himself/herself looking for ways to make a change in their lifestyle. This is where holistic lifestyle coach and health expert Luke Coutinho’s book comes in. The book which he has co-authored with Sheikh Abdul Aziz Nuaimi explains the concept of dry fasting, considered to be the most superior form of fasting.

“His Highness and I have been friends for a while,” says Coutinho, who first met him when he was treating his mother who was diagnosed with cancer. “Since then, we got interacting about health and dry fasting, its relevance from a spiritual point of view, and all of us used to practice fasting including his mother. This is how we decided to put together a book about Dry Fasting – a concept that exists, that the world must know and do it the right way so it could add value to their life and health,” he says.

 

Coutinho has previously co-authored books like The Magic Weight-Loss Pill: 62 Lifestyle Changes with actor Anushka Shetty and The Great Indian Diet: Busting the big fat myth with actor Shilpa Shetty. Dry fasting, he says, “is a discipline, a lifestyle practice that involves complete abstinence from food and water for a brief period of time, similar to the traditional practice of fasting during the month of Ramadan or Navratri”.



 

He adds how dry fasting helps an individual in every way possible. “It benefits us at all levels – physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual. Physically, it reduces inflammation, arthritic pains and improves gut health. Mentally, it improves focus and concentration, addresses brain fog, fuzzy thinking and gives mental clarity. Emotionally it helps one feel positive, peaceful and happy. And, spiritually it enhances spiritual practices and deepened prayers and prolonged meditation without becoming restless because when we fast, it’s easier for us to connect our physical bodies to our spiritual selves,” he concludes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajasthan setting up system for checking quality of Punjab water
Jul 02, 2020 23:34 IST
50% shops stay shut as restrictions make business tough
Jul 02, 2020 23:33 IST
PUNJAB DGP APPOINTMENT ROW: HC asks UPSC to submit chart on process for names considered in last five years
Jul 02, 2020 23:32 IST
Pay ₹5,000 fine for not registering pet dog
Jul 02, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.