Home / Fitness / Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible as she nails Dandayamana Dhanurasana during Yoga session

Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible as she nails Dandayamana Dhanurasana during Yoga session

Esha Gupta makes morning Yoga look fun, gives us major fitness goals this mid-week by pulling off a neat Dandayamana Dhanurasana

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 17:47 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Esha Gupta looks unbelievably flexible during Yoga session (Instagram/egupta)

Even the health enthusiasts could not help but drop their jaws in awe as Bollywood diva Esha Gupta’s latest fitness picture from her recent Yoga session popped up on social media feeds. Making morning Yoga look fun, Esha gave netizens major fitness goals this mid-week by pulling off a neat Dandayamana Dhanurasana.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha shared a glimpse of her intense workout where she looked unbelievably flexible. The picture featured Esha dressed in a boho-chic attire with a bodycon beige crop top teamed with a pair of white harem pants.

Soaking in the sun and clean morning air, the actor was seen exercising in the garden and we are totally motivated to add the same to our routine this week. Standing on one leg, Esha balanced her body weight as she raised the other leg behind her back while bending forward.

Making her torso almost parallel to the ground and her right hand pointing forward and left leg and hand forming a bow, Esha stood without bending her left knee. She captioned the picture with a quote by Marcus Aurelius that read, “Very little is needed to make a happy life, it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.”



 

Also known as standing bow pulling pose, Dandayamana Dhanurasana improves the elasticity of the spine, stimulates the cardiovascular system, helps with frozen shoulder conditions and opens the shoulder joints, increases circulation to the heart and lungs and opens the diaphragm. This asana also helps develop patience, determination and concentration.

It eases back pain through compression of the spine. This pose is a must try for those aiming for a flexible body or holding secret desires to become a good dancer.



