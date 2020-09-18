Esha Gupta makes fans’ jaws drop in awe as she pulls off Upavistha Konasana neatly in latest fitness picture

Encouraging fans to prioritise health and fitness with her regular Yoga posts on social media throughout COVID-19 quarantine, actor Esha Gupta made jaws drop as she neatly pulled off Upavistha Konasana this Friday. Giving netizens the right workout boost ahead of the weekend, Esha flaunted pulling off the Yoga asana effortlessly in her latest fitness picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha gave fans a sneak peek of her intense workout session at home. Donning a blue and black halter neck sports bra, teamed with a pair of black yoga pants, Esha sported a no-nonsense bun to keep the hair off her face as she exercised.

Lying on her Yoga mat in a perfect middle split as she bent forward and touched her toes, Esha gave us all the motivation we need to hit the grind this weekend. She captioned the picture with an Om symbol and wrote, ““You have the power over your mind, not the outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength”- Marcus Aurelius (sic).”

Upavistha Konasana is a modern yoga exercise which involves sitting upright with the legs spread in wide-angle and torso bent forward to grasp the toes. This asana helps in stretching the hamstrings and provided no strain is applied, it is considered safe in both menstruation and pregnancy.

While some consider it to be useful for gynaecological problems, some also believe it helps in assisting circulation in the pelvic region and to relieve sciatica as it stimulates and tones abdominal organs. Other benefits of this yoga pose include relaxing one’s body, calming the brain, detoxifying the kidneys and strengthening the spine.

