Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Fitness / Esha Gupta makes fans’ jaws drop in awe as she pulls off Upavistha Konasana neatly in latest fitness picture

Esha Gupta makes fans’ jaws drop in awe as she pulls off Upavistha Konasana neatly in latest fitness picture

Actor Esha Gupta gave netizens the right workout boost this Friday as she flaunted pulling off Yoga asana, Upavistha Konasana, effortlessly in latest fitness picture

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:54 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

Esha Gupta makes fans’ jaws drop with Upavistha Konasana pose in latest fitness picture (Instagram/egupta)

Encouraging fans to prioritise health and fitness with her regular Yoga posts on social media throughout COVID-19 quarantine, actor Esha Gupta made jaws drop as she neatly pulled off Upavistha Konasana this Friday. Giving netizens the right workout boost ahead of the weekend, Esha flaunted pulling off the Yoga asana effortlessly in her latest fitness picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Esha gave fans a sneak peek of her intense workout session at home. Donning a blue and black halter neck sports bra, teamed with a pair of black yoga pants, Esha sported a no-nonsense bun to keep the hair off her face as she exercised.

Lying on her Yoga mat in a perfect middle split as she bent forward and touched her toes, Esha gave us all the motivation we need to hit the grind this weekend. She captioned the picture with an Om symbol and wrote, ““You have the power over your mind, not the outside events. Realise this, and you will find strength”- Marcus Aurelius (sic).” 

Upavistha Konasana is a modern yoga exercise which involves sitting upright with the legs spread in wide-angle and torso bent forward to grasp the toes. This asana helps in stretching the hamstrings and provided no strain is applied, it is considered safe in both menstruation and pregnancy.

While some consider it to be useful for gynaecological problems, some also believe it helps in assisting circulation in the pelvic region and to relieve sciatica as it stimulates and tones abdominal organs. Other benefits of this yoga pose include relaxing one’s body, calming the brain, detoxifying the kidneys and strengthening the spine.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Sep 18, 2020 17:44 IST
Ambedkar memorial: Thackeray postpones event after controversy over invites
Sep 18, 2020 17:43 IST
Intel agencies to probe new Turkish NGO outreach in Kashmir: Official
Sep 18, 2020 17:22 IST
PM Modi defends farm bills, says critics misleading farmers
Sep 18, 2020 16:05 IST

latest news

Haryana Roadways in loss, private buses ply illegally
Sep 18, 2020 17:55 IST
India exploring options to meet Bangladesh’s onion needs after formal protest from Dhaka
Sep 18, 2020 17:51 IST
Telangana minister tweets state is fluorosis-free, cites Centre’s report
Sep 18, 2020 17:49 IST
An incident that’s both chilling and darkly funny
Sep 18, 2020 17:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.