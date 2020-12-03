Esha Gupta nails Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, inspires us to get the yoga mat out

Bollywood celebrities love Yoga and Rakul Preet Singh, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Esha Gupta’s social media handles are enough to back our claim. The fitness enthusiasts have been quite vocal about their preference for this form of fitness with Esha keeping fans regularly updated with her workout sessions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Total Dhamaal actor recently shared an image in which she can be seen nailing a complex Yoga asana with utmost ease. The diva was seen nailing a variation of the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana aka the King Pigeon Pose which helps strengthen the back muscles and the inguinal region.

The exercise also works as a wonderful stretch for the glutes. For the at-home Yoga session, Esha opted for a simple athleisure look. She wore a light grey sports bra while flaunting her enviable curves. The actress teamed it with a pair of comfy matching grey pyjamas and tied her hair in a tight ponytail for the fitness session.

Esha shared a quote from Bhagvad Gita in the caption which read, “The mind is restless and difficult to restrain, but it is subdued by practice”- Bhagvad Gita (sic).”

Steps for Esha’s variation of the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

Get into the downward dog pose. Bring your left leg forward and crossover the leg while sitting on left thigh. The left heal should be touching your right hip. For the next step, exhale and bend forward, stretching your hands in front and your chest should be resting on your left thigh. Then, inhale and lift your torso. Finally, bend the right leg upwards to bring the foot in towards your torso and hook your right foot in the right elbow.

For the next step, roll back your shoulders away from your ears and bring your left arm up by the ear to hold the right hand. If you are not able to hold your hands, you can also use a strap. Look in the forward direction while doing the asana.

Check out some other fitness posts by Esha Gupta here:

Did you exercise today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter