Fit India Movement 2020: PM Narendra Modi in conversation with India’s fitness enthusiasts

On the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation and interacting with fitness influencers and citizens online on September 24, 2020. This address will be focused on raising awareness about the importance of fitness and health, especially during a global pandemic.

Our esteemed Prime Minister will be conversing with some of the foremost people in fitness in our country like, Virat Kholi, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar and many more. In this conversation, they will be sharing their own personal fitness journeys while also drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister about his own thoughts on how a person can keep fit and healthy. In a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi, they said, “In times of Covid-19, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. This dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness.”

This movement is an initiative by the Prime Minister himself, who envisioned it as a movement meant for the people. It seeks to involve the people of the nation into a dialogue about the importance of fitness, and to draw out a plan for making India a Fit Nation. It also aims to draw people of the country together by imbibing fun filled, easy and inexpensive ways through which people can remain fit and even begin behavioural changes that can impact long term health conditions. In the past year, there have been several events organised under the Fit India Movement, like the Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week and Fit India School Certificate. All of these events and more, have seen a combined organic participation of over 3.5 crore people, based on the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Modi seeks to further expand this nation-wide movement and has opened the channel for discussion on this topic. On September 24, anyone can join in to participate in the Fit India Dialogue, at 11:30 AM.

