Fitness freak Malaika Arora nails Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose 2 by the poolside

Pushing us to get our Yoga mats out and get every muscle working, Malaika Arora dropped a new fitness challenge this Monday. Encouraging fans to “exercise every inch of your muscle and welcome new aspirations and goals”, Malaika was seen teaching netizens how to celebrate strength in one’s body with Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 of Yoga.

Nailing the exercise move herself by the poolside, Malaika shared in the caption, “It’s time to relax, slow down and celebrate you and your loved ones. Bask in the sun, relax by the pool, exercise every inch of your muscle and welcome new aspirations and goals (sic).”

She added, “Today’s pose is that which celebrates the strength in you- Virabhadrasana also known as Warrior Pose 2. The pose stretches your hips, groins and shoulders. Improves stability and balance, enhancing respiration and blood circulation (sic).”

Method:

Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground.

Bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then release the posture.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana or the Warrior Pose 2 energizes tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

