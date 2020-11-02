Fitness video: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how Yoga can improve blood circulation-strengthen the core

The Covid-19 quarantine has asked us to deliver more than we had bargained for and as we juggle work and family responsibilities from home, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fitness video came as the much needed rescuer. For all those looking to strengthen their core and lower back muscles after all that work plus play from home, Shilpa showed fitness enthusiasts how to do so in her latest “Monday motivation” video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared the throwback video from Manali, where she was shooting for Hungama 2 last month. Looking refreshing in the lap of nature, Shilpa was seen working out in the backdrop of the Manali hills and lush greenery.

Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of grey Yoga pants, Shilpa pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep them off her face during her intense exercise session. She shared in the caption, “Being able to connect with your inner self amid the quiet surroundings of Manali is a blessing. When the mind is at peace, nothing seems difficult to do (sic).”

About the Yoga exercise, Shilpa elaborated, “This flow is the Eka pada Navasana going in to Supta Padmasana. It helps improve blood circulation while it strengthens the core, lower back, and pelvic muscles. Additionally, it stretches the hamstring and ankles too! (sic).”

Encouraging netizens towards a healthy lifestyle, Shilpa concluded by writing, “No matter what your day looks like, make sure to dedicate a few minutes to yoga Try it! (sic).”

The video instantly grabbed over 3 lakh views while still going strong and we can’t wait to inculcate the message in it into our daily workout routine.

