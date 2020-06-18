From Karishma Tanna to Divya Khosla Kumar: Celebs cycling their way to fitness

Sections
Lockdown’s new fitness fad is cycling and experts say it is here to stay.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:02 IST

By Akshay Kaushal, Hindustan Times

Actor Karishma Tanna spotted riding a bicycle to stay fit . (Instagram)

Looking at the number of celebrities who have taken to cycling during the lockdown, it will be apt to say that cycling is back in vogue. A lot of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Karishma Tanna, Harshvardhan Rane and Rakul Preet Singh have taken to cycling in the recent past and sharing videos or pictures of them taking a bicycle ride on social media. Experts opine that this trend is going to grow furthers as gyms are still shut and people would avoid going to the gymnasium for sometime even when it gets open.

 

“Firstly, it is a great way to exercise during the coronavirus quarantine and secondly you get a chance to step outside your house with proper social distancing measures in place. It also helps reduce green house gas emission and controls local air pollution,” says fitness expert Karan Oberoi.

 



 

 “Cycling is also good for our mental health as it release happy hormones or endorphins to the brain. The bike riding culture is already seeing a surge. The number of people who have taken to cycling near my premises have significantly increased in these past two months,” says psychologist Pulkit Sharma.

