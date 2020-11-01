Happy birthday, Ishaan Khatter: 5 times the ‘Suitable Boy’ gave us fitness goals

Bollywood’s chocolatey boy just turned 25 years old this Sunday and while we can’t help but marvel at his stellar acting skills in the recently released BBC series, A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to give fitness enthusiasts a run for their money. From losing weight for Beyond The Clouds to bulking up for Khaali Peeli, the Dhadak star has often left us motivated us to hit the grind when he has just started out in the industry.

Known for his focused workouts, muscle strength building and flexibility, Ishaan has often treated netizens with a sneak-peak of his rigorous exercise sessions. Here are 5 viral fitness videos of the birthday boy to make keep your workout procrastinations at bay:

1. Clean bulk

While he was in the process of preparing for his character in Khaali Peeli, Ishaan found some old pictures from his weight-loss days during the shoot of Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds. Training for 12-14 hours a day, he gained six kilograms of ‘clean bulk’ in two months for the Maqbool Khan-directorial.

Sharing his unbelievable transformation, Ishaan wrote on Instagram, “Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in Beyond the Clouds flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon swipe #KhaaliPeeli loading (sic).” The shared pictures flaunted his lean and then chiseled chest muscles and that was all the motivation that fitness freaks needed to sweat it out at the gym.

2. Terrace workout

A video from April 2019 shows Ishaan nailing an incredibly high jump as he worked outdoors on a terrace, in the backdrop of the setting sun. Ishaan’s ripped physique and fit body got fans into workout mode.

3. Rope climbing

Joining his fellow fitness enthusiasts, Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff, Ishaan was seen climbing up and down a rope at the MMA Matrix gym in Mumbai. It is a great exercise to build overall strength, coordination and improve your performance for other exercises as it tones the arms, back and core strength.

Ishaan effortlessly laid the goals for strength, development of a much stronger grip and increasing stamina, all by one video.

4. Squats and powerlifting

Before beginning the shoot for Khaali Peeli, Ishaan shared another video in December 2019 where he was seen lifting and squatting with 100kgs weights. He had shared in the caption, “100kg Squats, 12 clean reps. Getting primed for schedule 2 of #KhaaliPeeli Can’t wait to be back to my temple, the set. Let’s goooooooooo (sic).”

5. Pull-ups

This year in August, Ishaan gave fans another glimpse of his intense workout and was seen pulling up the bars while flaunting his chiseled torso. The actor was seen hanging from different bars as he nailed the upper-body strength exercise.

Every single pull up worked on his biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, and shoulders and we cannot weight to add the same to our exercise routine to look fit and strong. Ishaan captioned the video, “Felt brute might delete l8r (sic).”

Here’s wishing the actor a ‘Tehas Nehas’ of previous records and a glorious year ahead!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter