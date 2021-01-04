Hina Khan flaunts washboard abs in new post, says fit girls are the best girls

During the lockdown, Hina Khan shared a lot of workout posts with her fans on Instagram in an attempt to urge them to stop being lazy and get fit. During that time, the actor revealed how she was exercising at home with a few gym equipments and gave tips to her followers too. She is still trying to inspire her fans to stop being lazy and work out.

Hina recently took to Instagram and shared images of herself after going through an extreme fitness session. For the gym, Hina chose to wear an all-black outfit. She was seen in a halter-neck black sports bra, which she teamed with a pair of matching yoga pants while flaunting her washboard abs. She also wore a pair of matching black gloves for the session.

To complete her look and keep her hair off her face, the 33-year-old tied her hair in a top bun and wore an animal print hairband. Hina looked radiant with her after-workout glow. She shared the aforementioned pictures with the caption, “#FitGirlsAreTheBestGirls #WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkoutInStyle (sic).”

Hina recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor, who went there with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and her family, took us along virtually as she shared a lot of images of the beautiful blue water and picturesque sunsets. Hina also gave us a lot of stunning tropical sartorial moments during the trip. Check out some of them:

On the work front, Hina Khan became a household name after she played the character of Akshara in the famous TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also recently seen in Bigg Boss season 14 where she entered the house for some time as a senior. Hina even made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with the film Hacked.

