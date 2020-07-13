Sections
Home / Fitness / I miss the rains in India, says Elnaaz Norouzi

I miss the rains in India, says Elnaaz Norouzi

Staying at home has taught me how to cook healthy food: Elnaaz Norouzi

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:14 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

Elnaaz Norouzi (Instagram.com)

Ask actor Elnaaz Norouzi what she missed the most during the lockdown and pat comes the reply, “Gym and now I’m missing Indian monsoon’. Currently in Germany, Norouzi feels that rains are romantic, even when you don’t have a partner, and she would’ve loved to spend the monsoon in Mumbai. “Last year, I was in Mumbai during monsoon, I miss that time. I would sit near the window with a cup of coffee and read my scripts. The soothing sound of water droplets used to be my favourite,” she says.

During the lockdown, the Sacred Games actor reveals she learned how to cook and adapt to home food. “Before the pandemic, I used to eat or order at least one meal from outside. However, now that the lockdown is over, I am still not ordering and I have gotten used to cooking myself. It made me realise that nothing can be healthier than home cooked food,” she explains.

And while this time, Norouzi celebrated her birthday on July 9 with her family in Germany, her hometown, she didn’t forget to express her love for Mumbai by sponsoring food for 7,000 families in the city. “India has always been
kind. Given me both work and fame, so during the pandemic, I wanted to give back and hence, I decided to raise funds to feed the migrant workers,” she says.

How to make Elnaaz’s fave Brussels sprouts apple salad



Step 1: To make the dressing, whisk together all ingredients - olive oil, fresh lemon juice, honey, apple cider vinegar, and shallot - in a small bowl. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside.



Step 2: Massage the sprouts. Toss the shredded Brussels sprouts with half of the dressing. Use your hands to massage the dressing into the sprouts until they are softened.

Step 3: Add the apple, avocado, Parmesan cheese and pumpkin seeds, and toss gently in order to combine with the remaining dressing.

