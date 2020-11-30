I sometimes do 100 surya namaskars in a day: Shriya

We recently saw actor Shriya Pilgaonkar creating her own niche on the OTT platform. Known for her role in Mirzapur, the actor talks to us how she manages to keep so fit. The diva also shares some of her top tips for looking gorgeous without much fuss. Here you go:

“I have been majorly into sports while growing up. I was a professional swimmer, so guess that helped a lot in keeping fit. I like doing Pilates or playing a sport more than heading to a gym,” says the actor. In the lockdown Shriya had taken to skipping which she says really helped her stay in shape. Another, important part of her daily workout regime is yoga. She does Surya Namaskar which helps her cut down fat, makes the spine flexible and also improves digestion. “I have done it consistently 20-30 times in a day and sometimes I have done 100 in a day followed by no other workout,” she says.

However, when it comes to dieting, the actor hasn’t really followed a particular diet program. She believes in simple ghar ka khana. “My mom was very particular about food when I was a child, so I used to eat every healthy vegetable. I’m a foodie. But on most days I stick to simple ghar ka khana. I start my day with a spoon of ghee and badam. I often eat out. But I try intermittent fasting on days I have shoots. It is healthy when done once a while,” she says. She also believes in early dinner and doesn’t eat anything after 8pm.

Shriya also does facial yoga to keep immature fine lines at bay. The actor has recently learnt nose-chin-neck exercises that she believes are very effective for toning facial muscles.