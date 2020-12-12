Sections
‘India’s Iron Man’ Milind Soman gets Fitspiration award for showing ‘that age is no barrier to staying in shape’

‘Blade runner’ Milind Soman takes home the Fitspiration award for ‘leading an active lifestyle, in a year where health and well-being came into much-needed focus’

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:35 IST

By Zarafshan Shiraz, Hindustan Times Delhi

‘India’s Iron Man’ Milind Soman gets Fitspiration award for being ‘blade runner’ (Instagram/gqindia/milindrunning)

There is no one who encourages us towards a healthy lifestyle, better than Milind Soman who at 55 can effortless nail shirtless headstands before a snow-capped Kanchejunga, run 21 km marathons for social causes and ace pushups or pullups to oblige challenges. It is no surprise that the Made in India star gets to take home the well-deserved Fitspiration award for showing “that age is no barrier to staying in shape”.

Ahead of the 12th edition of GQ India’s 2020 Men of the Year Awards, that will be streaming on YouTube at 7pm IST on Saturday, the self-claimed fitness addict featured as the cover boy in his dapper best. Donning a black blazer by French high fashion luxury brand, Hermès, Milind accessorised his look with a silver bracelet by the same label and a neck chain by Inox Jewelry.

Sporting a salt and pepper look, Milind seemed to be ageing like fine wine and there is no guessing why. For the uninitiated, Milind is always seen setting new travel and fitness goals along with wife Ankita Konwar and this Covid-19 lockdown was no different as he led “an active lifestyle, in a year where health and well-being came into much-needed focus.” The supermodel was styled by Rahul Vijay.

Talking about their ‘Fitspiration’ of the year, GQ stated while sharing the cover picture, “He’s the poster child for leading an active lifestyle, in a year where health and well-being came into much-needed focus (sic).”



They went on to add, “From running marathons for social causes with his mother and partner; to showcasing pull-ups, push-ups, headstands in his leafy green balcony, India’s Iron Man has shown that age is no barrier to staying in shape. GQ’s Fitspiration award goes to the blade runner @milindrunning (sic).”

 

If Milind at 55 years of age is nowhere close to slowing down, his mother Usha Soman too is not behind in pushing people to recognise their physical and mental strength. Milind had proudly revealed earlier how she continues to inspire him as she not only began trekking after the age of 60 years but also scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and even attended the Everest base camp all in that age.

In return, Milind taught her how to do squats, push-ups and other exercises which she does now on a daily basis. On her 81st birthday, Usha had nailed pushups and the video which then went viral, left PM Modi in in awe and made him watch it on loop over 5 times.

