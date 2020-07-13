Is now the best time for intermittent fasting?
Nutritionists talk about the health benefits of the popular 16:8 fasting, chalk out a basic eating schedule but also suggest to not push one’s body to follow a particular diet plan
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 14:01 IST
Prior to the lockdown, we may have all, at some point in time, skipped breakfast because we were in a hurry, indulged in samosas during a celebration at work or even gone out for drinks after long meetings. But is now a good time to take up intermittent fasting to monitor our eating habits given that we are confined to our homes and have ample time at hand to prepare healthy meals?